'I'm so angry at myself' - Nicolas Jackson issues grovelling apology after second recent costly red card in Chelsea's shock Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo
Nicolas Jackson has released a statement on social media apologising to Chelsea fans after the striker was sent off against Flamengo.
- Jackson dismissed just four minutes after coming on
- Striker showed remorse in Instagram statement
- Chelsea lost 3-1 after second-half implosion