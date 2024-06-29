Anthony Gordon Newcastle 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Newcastle were ready to sell Anthony Gordon to Liverpool in shock swap deal as Magpies aim to avoid PSR points deduction

LiverpoolAnthony GordonNewcastleTransfersPremier League

Newcastle United were on the verge of selling Anthony Gordon to Liverpool in a surprise swap deal.

  • Newcastle wanted to sell Gordon to Liverpool
  • Reds rejected a swap deal
  • Magpies have to sell a player to comply with PSR
