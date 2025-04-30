Newcastle United 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Newcastle kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Since 2023, Adidas has been the brand behind the black-and-white stripes of the Toon Army, taking the baton from Castore after striking a lucrative deal.

It wasn't too long ago that Puma had their name stitched into the North East side's kits either. Now back in partnership with Newcastle, Adidas will be banking on fresh designs flying off the shelves—something that would not only excite fans but also fatten Newcastle's coffers and give their transfer kitty a nice little bump, after a £40 million ($50 million) per year deal for five years was announced in September 2023.

Adidas previously designed Newcastle’s shirts for 15 years between 1995 and 2010, with the likes of David Ginola, Alan Shearer and Faustino Asprilla featuring in them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Newcastle United kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.

