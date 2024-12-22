New record for Mohamed Salah! Unstoppable Liverpool star makes Premier League history with rampant showing in Tottenham win

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeNew record for Mohamed Salah! Unstoppable Liverpool star makes Premier League history with rampant showing in Tottenham winM. SalahLiverpoolTottenham vs LiverpoolTottenhamPremier LeagueMohamed Salah achieved yet another Premier League feat with his assists against Tottenham on Sunday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSalah achieved a unique Premier League featProvided an assist and scored a braceAlso became Liverpool's fourth-highest goalscorerFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱