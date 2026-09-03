The new Kevin De Bruyne? Rayan Cherki is more of a Santi Cazorla clone as ex-Man City & France star explains fellow countryman’s best qualities

Cherki was signed by Pep Guardiola, but is now working under the tutelage of Enzo Maresca. He did not see as much game time as he had hoped at the 2026 World Cup, and is having to prove his worth to another demanding coach.

Asked if the 23-year-old should be starting every game for City, as he is too talented to leave on the bench, Sagna added: “No one should have the right to play and start automatically.

“He's an amazing player, of course, and for me he should be a player that starts. But at the end of the day, he has been on the bench and it worked well for City. Maybe the coach was not happy about that little 10% he was talking to him about, but he found fire in him because he didn't accept being on the verge of being substituted and that made him react [when two goals in a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace].

“So that's proof that no one should be starting every game because also when you start every game you're in a comfort zone - you forget to push yourself, depending on the character. Sometimes you can, because you know you're good, you don't give that little extra 10% and it makes a difference. So it woke up something inside him and now he's aware that I have to be careful, this has to be my standard, assist or goal every single game, because he's able to do that.”