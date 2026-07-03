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Why Rayan Cherki vs Didier Deschamps is ‘not drama’ as former France international explains World Cup frustration of enigmatic Man City playmaker
Cherki behind Mbappe, Dembele, Olise & Barcola in France squad
Despite enjoying an impressive debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium under demanding head coach Pep Guardiola - with FA Cup and Carabao Cup successes being savoured while becoming a fan favourite - Cherki faces fierce competition for places at international level.
France are blessed with an abundance of talent in the attacking department, with Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Kylian Mbappe leading the line as captain. He is ably supported by Bayern Munich assist king Michael Olise, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.
Cherki has figured in all four of France’s World Cup fixtures so far, but has seen those outings total just 55 minutes - as he has started every game on the bench. He was only introduced in the 85th minute of a 3-0 victory over Sweden in the round of 32.
Cherki appeared to snub Deschamps after victory over Sweden
After that contest came to a close, Deschamps stepped onto the pitch in order to congratulate his players. Cherki was caught on camera doing all he could to avoid interacting with his head coach, with an unenthusiastic slap of hands the best that he could muster while waving at the crowd and bending down to readjust his socks.
Questions have been asked of whether all is well in the French camp - with Les Bleus having endured mutiny in their ranks back in 2010 when Nicolas Anelka was sent home by Raymond Domenech and players revolted. Saha insists there are no such concerns in 2026.
Mutiny in 2010: Are France facing more World Cup unrest?
The former striker - who won 20 caps for his country and was speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the home of the best betting sites - told GOAL of the Cherki vs Deschamps debate: “I think that's not drama. I think that's part of the communication, body language. I'm not saying it's totally normal. He has to manage it and maybe do it behind closed doors, but I think that's healthy. I'm sorry. I think that's healthy.
“I've been there and I'm a good boy and I was a very professional guy, but it's extremely hard. It's one month and a half, you know, in that camp where you are used to playing pretty much every game. You are young. You want to show. You have seen other players doing really well. It's extremely hard to contain yourself because you are such a motivated player. You want to be out there, entertain because you think you can do it. And it shows maybe in the wrong way to the manager.
“But if it is the case, because we don't know, I think it's just a matter of Deschamps saying, ‘listen, I understand your position, I understand it's difficult, but we are here as a group’. He will understand, he will learn and that's it. But that's not a big thing because these things can happen.
“I actually did it in the wrong way. I wanted to go on the field and because I didn't have the minutes, I thought I could have played more every time I came on, I was so excited I got bookings and I didn't play. So this is part of individual emotion and how to communicate.
“It's not easy. It's a World Cup. It's not a normal game that you're going to play next week. It's the World Cup and it's every four years. So it's totally normal. I don't blame him in a way that maybe people try to create a debate. I think if anyone will be in this position, having this quality and this confidence, I'm telling you, it's extremely hard to contain.”
- AFP
Cherki still has a role to play in France's quest for global glory
Cherki’s frustration is understandable as he has been earning plenty of plaudits - with his ability to produce moments of magic earning comparisons to French GOAT Zinedine Zidane - and he clearly feels as though he should be illuminating the grandest of sporting stages.
Deschamps cannot, however, get everybody on the field at once and patience is required among star-studded ranks. Cherki’s moment will come, now and in the future, as he is only 22 years of age and must learn how to put collective ambition above his own personal targets.
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