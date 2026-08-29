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Rayan Cherki slams 's***' first-half performance despite inspired brace in Manchester City victory over Crystal Palace
Playmaker sparks emphatic victory
The France international inspired the visitors to a decisive win with a crucial second-half brace at Selhurst Park. The 4-1 scoreline was sealed by an Erling Haaland double and a pair of assists from Phil Foden, maintaining a perfect start to the new Premier League campaign. Cherki himself has already racked up two goals and two assists across his opening two league matches.
- Craig Mercer
Cherki offers honest assessment
The former Lyon playmaker was quick to criticise his early performance despite emerging as the match-winner for the Citizens. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Cherki explained: "My performance was so-so. In the first half, we didn't find the space, I played so s***.
"I need to show them I want to play, I want to score. Next time I want to give the ball around more. I looked at Enzo [Maresca] and I knew I needed to change it for the second half."
Reflecting on the final result, he added: "I'm very happy for the win."
Frenchman heralds fresh chapter
Cherki underlined the squad's determination to forge a new era of success under Maresca following a significant summer clear-out. Addressing the club's new direction under the Italian tactician, Cherki stated: "Pep [Guardiola] was a big story, we will start another story. We want to prove it and are here for that."
His electric start also saw him emulate Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba, becoming only the third player in Premier League history to register a multi-goal and a multi-assist performance across a team's opening two games.
- Crystal Pix
Maresca aims for momentum
City will be determined to keep their winning run going during a busy domestic schedule before the autumn international break. Cherki's sharp form hands Maresca an invaluable asset as he looks to settle his attacking unit ahead of the demanding Champions League league phase. Maintaining that clinical edge in the final third will be the defining test of the Manchester giants' silverware ambitions.
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