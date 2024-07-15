Gareth Southgate England Euro 2024 finalGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: The new job Gareth Southgate could take if he decides to resign from England role after Euro 2024 heartbreak

Gareth SouthgateEnglandEuropean Championship

Gareth Southgate could take up a punditry job if decides to leave England manager's role after their Euro 2024 heartbreak.

  • Southgate could leave England job
  • Likely to be offered a new role off the pitch
  • Failed to help Three Lions win a major trophy
