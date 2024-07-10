Netherlands player ratings vs England: Despair for the Dutch! Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen disappoint as Oranje suffer Euro 2024 semi-final heartbreak

Ronald Koeman lost the tactical battle to Gareth Southgate as his side were defeated in Dortmund despite taking an early lead

Ollie Watkins' 90th-minute strike secured England a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Netherlands as the Oranje missed out on a place in the Euro 2024 final in Dortmund.

The Dutch made a fast start when Xavi Simons dispossessed Declan Rice, before powering a rasping strike into the top corner from 20 yards in the seventh minute. England, though, hit back in fortuitous fashion when Denzel Dumfries conceded a penalty for a late foul on Harry Kane, and the Bayern Munich striker dispatched the resulting spot-kick 11 minutes later.

Phil Foden was then denied by a goal-line clearance and then the post, while Dumfries' header cannoned off the crossbar in an entertaining first half where England were on top.

Koeman's team began to turn the tables on England in the second half, but it was Bukayo Saka who had the ball in the net, only for Kyle Walker to be flagged offside in the build-up. And just as extra-time beckoned, substitute Watkins rifled an inch-perfect shot into the corner in the 90th minute to send the England fans wild.

