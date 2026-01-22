+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
From Naomi Girma to Trinity Rodman: The top 10 current USWNT players, ranked

With qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the horizon, GOAL ranks the top 10 players who have featured for the USWNT since the start of 2025.

The U.S. Women’s National Team remains the gold standard in the women’s game. The question now is simpler - and harder: who is the team’s best player right now?

Is it Trinity Rodman, when healthy, still the most explosive attacker in the pool? Does the answer lie in the midfield, with Lindsey Heaps’ consistency and control? Or has a new generation already begun to reshape the hierarchy, with rapid risers like Alyssa Thompson or Jaedyn Shaw forcing their way into the conversation?

Much has changed since the USWNT’s last major tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where head coach Emma Hayes led the team to gold in her first summer in charge. Since then, the program has entered a clear building phase ahead of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The roster has turned over quickly, shaped by injuries, maternity leave, and experimentation, with 27 players earning caps under Hayes since the start of 2025.

As the USWNT opens 2026 with January friendlies in Southern California and the SheBelieves Cup looming in March, attention is increasingly turning to November’s Concacaf W Championship - the gateway to World Cup qualification. With roles still being defined and the depth chart in flux, the internal pecking order has never been more interesting.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks the top USWNT players based on form, impact, and trajectory under Hayes, evaluating everyone who has featured since the beginning of 2025. The rankings reflect availability and recent influence, with extended absences for Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson factored into consideration.

This ranking looks at who has made the biggest impact for the USWNT since the start of 2025, factoring in form, availability, and role under Hayes.

  • Sam Coffey USWNTGetty Images

    10Sam Coffey

    Coffey solidified herself as a cornerstone of the USWNT midfield with a blend of defensive tenacity, calm composure, and an emerging offensive edge, scoring key goals. Last year, Coffey chipped in a late winner against Portugal in a 3–1 friendly victory. Beyond goals, which is a new progression for the otherwise defensive-minded midfielder, Coffey’s intelligent positioning and ability to control tempo made her one of Hayes’ most trusted players as the team transitioned under a new managerial era.

    Her performances earned her a nomination for the 2025 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, underscoring her influence both with the USWNT and at the club level, where she captained the Portland Thorns and contributed significantly in league play. Coffey recently joined Man City Women, leaving the Thorns in an emotional departure.

  • Lily Yohannes USWNTGetty Images

    9Lily Yohannes

    Yohannes began to make real waves with the USWNT as one of the most exciting young talents in world soccer.

    The midfielder, who committed her international future to the U.S. after rising through Ajax’s academy and becoming the youngest player ever to start a UEFA Women’s Champions League group-stage match, earned multiple caps with the USWNT and continued her integration into Hayes' plans for the future.

    Yohannes first impressed when she scored on her USWNT debut at age 16, becoming the third-youngest scorer in team history. Throughout 2025, she appeared in SheBelieves Cup and friendly windows, where her vision, composure, and passing range helped progress the team’s buildup play, often getting post-game nods from long-time USWNT players like Lindsey Heaps

    She's already shaping up to be a long-term creative force for the USWNT, poised to help define the team’s midfield for years to come.

  • Jaedyn Shaw USWNTGetty Images

    8Jaedyn Shaw

    Shaw’s 2025 season marked a comeback year for the 21-year-old attacker. After being left off the USWNT senior roster for several consecutive camps, Shaw closed the year by scoring a highlight goal in the U.S. team’s 2-0 win over Italy.

    In her first 11 senior caps, she has scored seven goals, placing her among the most productive USWNT attackers at that stage of her international career. At club level, Shaw made headlines with a record $1.25 million intra-league transfer to Gotham FC before signing a long-term extension through 2029, underlining her growing importance in the NWSL.

    Shaw’s versatility across the front line and her comfort in multiple attacking roles have translated quickly at the senior level, positioning her as a key piece in Hayes’ attacking plans moving forward.

  • Lindsey Heaps USWNTGetty Images

    7Lindsey Heaps

    Heaps continued to be one of the most experienced forces for the USWNT in 2025, anchoring the midfield with her leadership as team captain. Last year, Heaps converted a penalty in the USWNT’s 2-0 friendly win over Brazil, marking her 37th goal for the national team. 

    With over 170 caps and 38 national-team goals to her name, Heaps’ presence has been central to the team’s tactical balance and evolution. On the club level, Heaps is finishing off her season with OL Lyonnes before joining NWSL's newest franchise, Denver Summit FC, later in the year. Heaps continues to shape the progress and potential of the USWNT by her ability to anchor and lead the midfield, which is integrating a wave of newcomers.

  • Emily Fox USWNT 2023Getty Images

    6Emily Fox

    Over the past year, Fox has continued to establish herself as one of the USWNT’s most reliable right backs, while also playing a key role for Arsenal Women in the WSL.

    Fox has been a fixture for Arsenal across the 2024-26 seasons, making 21 WSL appearances with one goal and two assists, and playing an important role in the club’s run to the UEFA Women’s Champions League title in 2025.

    At the international level, Fox remained a trusted presence during a transitional year under Hayes, providing experience and consistency along the back line. By late 2025, she had reached 68 senior caps for the United States. As Hayes rotated through several options at outside back - including Avery Patterson, Lily Reale, Emily Sams and Izzy Rodriguez - Fox remained the Americans’ most consistent choice on the right side.

  • United States v Brazil - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    5Trinity Rodman

    In 2025, Rodman’s year was a mix of limited availability and flashes of her undeniable talent at both club and international level. 

    At club level with the Washington Spirit, Rodman battled a persistent back injury early in the season and spent several months sidelined; when she returned in August, she made an immediate impact, finishing the regular season with five goals and two assists in 15 NWSL appearances and earning NWSL Player of the Month honors in September. 

    Unfortunately, Rodman suffered a knee injury in October that kept her out of the final stretch of the NWSL campaign and some USWNT camps. For the USWNT in 2025, Rodman’s involvement was very limited due to injuries, but still memorable: she made a single appearance for the senior national team, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 friendly win over Brazil - her first outing with the team since the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

    Whether Rodman stays in the NWSL or pursues an opportunity overseas, she'll be using this new year to build towards a more consistent spot on the USWNT as they build towards the 2027 World Cup.

  • United States v Ireland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    4Alyssa Thompson

    After transferring to Chelsea in September 2025 for a record fee, she continued to make an impact in Europe; across all competitions in the 2025–26 season. For the Blues, she's scored six goals, including four goals in the Women’s Super League (WSL) play, one in Cup play, and one in Champions League action.

    For country, Thompson earned regular call-ups to the USWNT throughout 2025, making 13 appearances for the senior side, adding three goals and three assists. She scored in key wins such as a 4-0 victory over Ireland in June and provided assists in other internationals. 

    Overall, her 2025 form combined pace, creativity, and results on the board as she transitioned from a young rising NWSL star into an impactful contributor in one of Europe’s top leagues. On the wing, she's also emerged as a consistent starter on Hayes' squad, bringing a new level of pace and one vs. one ability to the roster.

  • Catarina Macario USWNTGetty Images

    3Catarina Macario

    Macario has adjusted to a lethal No. 9 for the USWNT, after historically being most effective in the No. 10 spot. 

    In 2025, the attacking player led the team in goals with eight finishes. One of the most notable performances was her brace in a 3-0 win over Italy. Flashback to earlier in the year, Macario also scored during the SheBelieves Cup, netting her first goal for the USWNT in nearly three years as part of a 2-0 victory against Colombia. That performance signaled the return of Macario, as she went on to not just score goals for the USWNT, but also create chances and add to an attacking front three without the talent of 'Triple Espresso.'

    Looking ahead at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, Macario is positioned, if she stays healthy, to be one of the attacking drivers for the USWNT.

  • Rose LavelleGetty Images

    2Rose Lavelle

    Lavelle has proven why she’s one of the best players in the world with a standout 2025 season for the USWNT.

    Despite missing the first half of the year while recovering from ankle surgery, Lavelle made six appearances for the USWNT, where she scored three goals and added three assists. In each of her six appearances in 2025, she was involved in a goal contribution for the Americans. 

    Over her international career, she has recorded 27 goals and 27 assists, placing her among the few U.S. players with 50 or more combined goal contributions.

    Her impact was recognized when she was voted the 2025 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, earning the most weighted votes among all contenders. Lavelle’s ability to create and finish chances, her vision in midfield, and her leadership on the field, even after injury, for both club and country, is why she's considered one of the best midfielders in the game. 

  • Naomi Girma USWNT vs ChinaGetty Images

    1Naomi Girma

    While Girma is not part of the USWNT’s January camp due to it falling outside a FIFA window, she remains the benchmark in full player rankings.

    Girma is one of the best defenders in the world, and when she's not playing for the Blues in England, she's anchoring the backline for Hayes' squad. What makes Girma so good is her tactical intelligence blended with speed, hunting instincts, and vision. She rarely misses a pass out of the backline and often does full-field sprints to track down the world's fastest forwards and come away with the ball.

    For Chelsea, Girma has a 91.9 percent passing completion rate, and for the U.S. team, has appeared 50 times, generating two goals and one assist. During her time in the NWSL, Girma won back-to-back NWSL Defender of the Year honors after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Wave at the 2022 NWSL Draft. Last year wasn't easy for Girma for club or country, who battled her way back from injury after facing a calf knock almost immediately after her record transfer fee from the Wave to Chelsea.

    In 2025, she appeared for the USWNT just four times, her biggest impact coming against Italy in November to close out the year. She started at center back, and her appearance in November was her first since the summer's games, but enough to hold the top spot in GOAL's rankings.

