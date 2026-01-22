From Naomi Girma to Trinity Rodman: The top 10 current USWNT players, ranked

The U.S. Women’s National Team remains the gold standard in the women’s game. The question now is simpler - and harder: who is the team’s best player right now?

Is it Trinity Rodman, when healthy, still the most explosive attacker in the pool? Does the answer lie in the midfield, with Lindsey Heaps’ consistency and control? Or has a new generation already begun to reshape the hierarchy, with rapid risers like Alyssa Thompson or Jaedyn Shaw forcing their way into the conversation?

Much has changed since the USWNT’s last major tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where head coach Emma Hayes led the team to gold in her first summer in charge. Since then, the program has entered a clear building phase ahead of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The roster has turned over quickly, shaped by injuries, maternity leave, and experimentation, with 27 players earning caps under Hayes since the start of 2025.

As the USWNT opens 2026 with January friendlies in Southern California and the SheBelieves Cup looming in March, attention is increasingly turning to November’s Concacaf W Championship - the gateway to World Cup qualification. With roles still being defined and the depth chart in flux, the internal pecking order has never been more interesting.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks the top USWNT players based on form, impact, and trajectory under Hayes, evaluating everyone who has featured since the beginning of 2025. The rankings reflect availability and recent influence, with extended absences for Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson factored into consideration.

