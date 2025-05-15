The making of Naomi Girma: Inside the rise of Chelsea and the USWNT's most-expensive women's player of all time

The 24-year-old is preparing for Sunday's FA Cup final after a remarkable rise to becoming the best defender on the planet

Naomi Girma’s unveiling as a Chelsea player was different to most, befitting of her status as the most expensive transfer in the history of the women’s game. It was at Stamford Bridge, ahead of a huge London derby against Arsenal, that fans learned of the 24-year-old’s arrival, with her walking out to rapturous applause as she waved to the adoring supporters of her new club. It’s a moment that Girma, with her beaming smile, appeared to relish. However, it also probably felt a little bit strange for someone who, in the words of one former team-mate, has “never really made it about her”.

Kennedy Wesley, who played alongside Girma at Stanford University and the San Diego Wave, can’t help but be amused when she thinks about all the attention her friend is getting at the moment. “Obviously, she's the best defender in the world, but if you were to ask her about that or tell her that yourself, she would respond in the most humble way possible,” she tells GOAL. “Like, that she still has so much room to improve, she has her team-mates and coaches and everyone else to thank. I feel like she's never going to claim the status that we all view her as [holding] and that's one of the things that I love most about her, that she carries herself with a humility and grace that is just unmatched for someone with her stature.”

Speak to anyone who knows Girma and they will say similar things. It’s part of what has made her an exceptional team-mate throughout her career to date, while giving her the determination to hit even greater heights. It’s also helped her on a journey that, though arduous at times, has already taken her to world-class status and made her the first million dollar player in the women’s game.