More injury woe for Barcelona! Frenkie de Jong faces six weeks on sidelines after latest setback

This injury represents a significant step backward for Flick. For the first time in months, with the exception of Andreas Christensen and Gavi, the manager had a full deck of cards to play with. The void left by De Jong is particularly frustrating because it comes just as the team’s midfield balance was beginning to look perfect following the return of Pedri. De Jong had recently found a rich vein of form, netting his first goal of the campaign during Sunday's 3-0 victory over Levante, but that momentum has now been unceremoniously halted.

Before Pedri's return against Levante, De Jong had been asked to shoulder an immense defensive and creative burden. He often operated as a lone pivot, supported by Fermín Lopez and Dani Olmo, while also helping blood young talent like Marc Bernal. When Bernal played as the more positional midfielder, it allowed De Jong the license to drive forward into advanced areas - a role that suited his physical profile and ball-carrying ability. Now, Flick must re-evaluate his entire setup just as the team was developing a clear identity and a fluid style of play.