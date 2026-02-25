'If any team can do it, it's us' - Raphinha confident Barcelona will pull off tremendous comeback against Atletico Madrid

Speaking during a Q&A session on Barcelona's official YouTube channel, the 2024-25 player of the season insisted that the squad is mentally prepared for the challenge. After the four-goal humiliation in the first leg, they suffered a shock defeat to Girona in La Liga, seeing them temporarily slip behind Real Madrid in La Liga before restoring their pride with a 3-0 win against Levante. A clash against third-placed Villarreal is coming up this weekend, but the Brazilian attacker already has his mind on pulling off a sensational comeback in the cup.

"We are confident about playing a good match. We believe we are capable of doing it. If there is any team capable of a comeback, it will be us. We know the match will be difficult, a very complicated turnaround, but I believe we are prepared for what awaits us," Raphinha stated. His words reflect a dressing room that refuses to surrender despite the daunting mountain they have to climb against Diego Simeone's disciplined side.