Mohamed Salah in 'crisis?' Egypt boss reacts to Liverpool storm as January transfer talk continues to rage around superstar forward at Africa Cup of Nations

Hassan claims to have seen nothing from Salah in his camp to suggest that the iconic 33-year-old has been distracted by goings on at club level. He told reporters: "Salah's morale in training is very high, as if he were just starting out with the national team, and I believe he will have a great tournament with his country. I feel his motivation is very, very strong. Salah is an icon and will remain so. He is one of the best players in the world, and I support him in everything he does."

While Liverpool are looking to sweep an unfortunate episode under the carpet, questions continue to be asked of how much longer Salah - who only signed a two-year contract extension back in April - will be at Liverpool.

Interest from the Saudi Pro League is said to have been shown again, with big-spending teams in the Middle East prepared to put lucrative offers to the two-time Premier League title winner.

Hassan added on Salah being fully focused on the task in hand, with there no indication that his head has been turned as a new challenge is mooted. The Pharaohs boss added: "I don't consider what happened to him to be a crisis. These things often happen between players and coaches. We've been in contact with him by phone from the beginning, and I met with him when he joined the national team camp. His focus is entirely on the tournament."

