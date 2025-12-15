'He'd really regret it'' - Mohamed Salah offered fresh advice on Liverpool future by Jamie Carragher amid talk of January move to Saudi Pro League

After being named on the bench for three consecutive games in the Premier League, Salah stopped in the mixed zone after the 3-3 draw with Leeds just over a week ago. He spoke for seven minutes with no filter, calling out the Premier League champions for their treatment of him after signing a new contract. He said: "I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

"I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club. This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much, I will always do. I called my mum yesterday - you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew."

Salah's outburst sparked a war of words with club legend Carragher, who labelled the 33-year-old a "disgrace" in a monologue a few days later. He added: "I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst. I don’t think it was. I think whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position."