'We weren't close' - Mohamed Salah admits there WAS tension between him & ex-Liverpool co-star Sadio Mane as Reds talisman fires back at 'selfishness' claims
Mohamed Salah has admitted there is some truth to reports of tension with former team-mate Sadio Mane, though the two always respected each other.
- Salah and Mane weren't close off the pitch
- Responds to claims Mane thought he was selfish
- The two enjoyed much success together under Klopp