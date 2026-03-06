MLS urged to ditch Lionel Messi playbook when Argentine GOAT retires - with New York Cosmos chief making youth development plea

The Herons have tied their talismanic captain to a contract through 2028, by which point Messi will be 41 and about ready to retire. Inevitable questions are being asked of what happens when that day comes.

When that poser was put to Rossi, who is now vice-chairman and head of soccer at the New York Cosmos, the former MLS star - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “That's the problem when you try to build from the top down, right? That you have to rely on the Messis, you have to rely on the Beckhams, on the Ibrahimovic, on the [Cristiano] Ronaldo - if Ronaldo decides to come here, you're going to have to rely on that. And therefore, it's never the right way to build something.

“We shall see what happens post-Messi. Hopefully things are shifting away from a Messi figure or a Ronaldo figure and more into a league that does develop young kids, that does care about the structure of the youth. So we'll only find out after 2028, I guess.”