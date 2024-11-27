'I was mistreated' - Jude Bellingham explains why he 'lost smile playing for England' after Euro 2024 as Real Madrid star claims he was made 'the scapegoat' for poor performances
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has admitted he felt that he was made 'the scapegoat' throughout England's ill-fated Euro 2024 campaign.
- Bellingham 'lost smile' after Euro 2024 final loss
- Was being made 'the scapegoat'
- Bellingham will be in action for Real against Liverpool