'Same mistake twice!' - Thibaut Courtois calls out Raul Asencio for record-breaking red card against Pachuca but promises to 'fight' for Real Madrid youngster
Thibaut Courtois didn’t hold back after Raul Asencio’s record-setting red card, calling out the young defender’s repeated errors.
- Asencio sent off just seven minutes into the match
- Courtois made 10 saves to secure 3-1 win over Pachuca
- Goalkeeper says it’s the “same mistake twice”