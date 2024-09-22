Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vents fury over 'worrying' Leandro Trossard red card against Man City after 'very obvious' Jeremy Doku incident
Mikel Arteta vented his frustration over Leandro Trossard's red card after Jeremy Doku escaped punishment in Arsenal's draw with Manchester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Arteta was furious over Trossard red card
- Doku got away without punishment after kicking the ball away
- Arsenal held by Man City to a 2-2 draw
🟢📱