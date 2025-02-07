Newcastle United v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

'Waiting to jump on Mikel Arteta' - Ex-Arsenal defender accuses fans of being ready to turn on Gunners boss if they fail to win Premier League or Champions League this season

M. ArtetaArsenalPremier League

A former Arsenal star has accused the club's fans of "waiting to jump on Mikel Arteta" if the Gunners fail to win a trophy this season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal out of Carabao Cup and FA Cup
  • Trying to win Premier League and Champions League
  • Fans are "waiting to jump on" Mikel Arteta
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match