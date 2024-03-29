Mikel Arteta won't ever have a better opportunity to sink injury-hit Man City - Arsenal boss doesn't deserve to be mentioned in same breath as Pep Guardiola & Jurgen Klopp if he fails

The Gunners could lay down a huge marker in the title race on Sunday, with the reigning champions facing something of an injury crisis

Arsenal are on fire. After picking up maximum points from their last eight games, scoring an astonishing 33 goals and conceding just four along the way, Mikel Arteta's side are by far the most in-form side in the Premier League.

The Gunners will therefore travel to Manchester City on Sunday full of confidence as they chase down a first top-flight crown since 2004, which was certainly not the case the last time the two teams met at the Etihad Stadium. After a run of three successive draws, Arsenal were put to the sword in a humiliating 4-1 away defeat to Pep Guardiola's side last season - a psychological blow from which they would never recover.

City's experience and strength in depth ultimately gave them the edge as they went on to secure their fifth title under Guardiola. Arsenal have bounced back admirably, though, and sit top of the table once again heading into the business end of the campaign, with Liverpool in second on goal difference and City just one point behind in the third.

The stakes couldn't be higher, and this time around, Arteta won't have any valid excuses if Arsenal fall short, especially after a turbulent international break that has significantly weakened the champions.