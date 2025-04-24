Mikel Arteta and Arsenal urged to take leaf out of Sir Alex Ferguson's book and give Liverpool guard of honour despite intense rivalry during Premier League title race
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have been urged to follow Sir Alex Ferguson's example, and give Liverpool a guard of honour if the Reds secure the title.
- Arsenal face Liverpool on 11th May
- Brendan Rodgers fan of the tradition
- Celtic boss praised Ferguson for sportsmanship in 04-05 season