'Jump on that boat!' - Mikel Arteta opens up on Arsenal team meeting with rallying cry to fans who booed players after Man Utd loss

Speaking to reporters, Arteta said: "The reaction has been excellent. We took a moment to bring the temperature down, to pause and to reflect and ask two questions. One is, how do we feel, and how do I feel myself? And then, how are we going to live the next four months? And it was so encouraging and beautiful because what came out of that is very simple. We have earned the right to be in a great position in four competitions, and in the next four months, we're going to live and play with enjoyment, with a lot of courage and with the conviction that we're going to win it.

"And this is going to be the mindset and where we're going to put the energy. And I'm just hoping that everybody that is related to this club, especially our supporters, jump on that boat because this is the way that we're going to live the next four months because we deserve to live like this."