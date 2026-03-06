'You can't imagine it' - Michael Ballack breaks down in tears as ex-Chelsea & Germany star discusses son's tragic death in quad bike accident for first time

During the interview, Ballack was asked how he has dealt with the devastating loss over the last few years. After a long pause, the former Blues star replied: "Difficult. You can't imagine it. You can't even describe it in words. It's a process of repression. Everyone deals with it differently. I can hardly talk about him at all. I'd like to say much more, but it overwhelms me emotionally." He added: "That's why it's a process of denial, where you try to cope through everyday life... Of course, you then have greater fears. What else could happen?"