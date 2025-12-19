Micah Richards exclusive: Erling Haaland's changing game, how Vincent Kompany became 'one of Europe's best coaches', Specsavers' Best Worst Team...and NOT taking inspiration from Gary Neville

During his peak years at City, Richards was captained by Kompany, with the pair notably winning the 2011-12 Premier League title as part of the same backline. Though the ex-England international has gone into punditry, the Belgian turned his hand to management and is currently head coach of Bayern Munich, with Harry Kane claiming Kompany is the boss who has got the most out of him.

"Yeah, 100 percent," he answered without hesitation when asked if he foresaw Kompany's transition into a leading manager coming even during their playing days together. "I knew straight away he'd be a coach, we even said that. There might even be an early interview of me, you know when people ask who's going to be a manager, I said [Pablo] Zabaleta and Kompany. Zabaleta is assistant coach for Albania with Sylvinho, and then with Kompany, I just knew because he was a lot smarter than the average footballer. I don't mean that in a bad way, but he was intellectual in terms of the things he wanted to do. He always wanted to look a little bit deeper and being a leader on the pitch came easy to him. That was always one part. Has he got the leadership skills? Yes. Has he got the tactical skills to do it?

"He'd also challenge managers over the right thing to do. For example, we had [Manuel] Pellegrini, he used to hold the edge of the box. One time, he said to the defenders, 'we can do that and we don't want to disrespect the manager, but if it's not on, we have to do something different'. So we had an alternate angle of doing things. You could just see he took the responsibility of doing the best for the team when he thought it was right.

"So when he goes to Burnley and they get 100 points in the Championship, OK yes he got relegated and had a lot to spend, but the reason Bayern Munich wanted him was because he had a style of play and he didn't shy away from that, which a lot of managers when things aren't going right they'd completely change everything. He didn't, he stuck to his principles and it got him the job at Bayern Munich. And yes, he's in a league where he should win, but in terms of the way they're playing and the confidence of the unbeaten run they were on, he's phenomenal. He'll be one of the best coaches in Europe for sure."