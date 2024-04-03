Who is Argentina's leading all-time top goal scorer? Messi, Batistuta, Crespo and the Albiceleste's most lethal strikers

The Albiceleste goalscoring chart features an illustrious roll-call of some of the best players to have represented the national team

Argentina are not just arguably one of the most feared national sides around in the game, but they have also produced some of the greatest attackers ever.

Diego Maradona doesn't need any introduction. Neither does Lionel Messi.

But there have been many more attacking greats representing the Albiceleste.

Just think Mario Kempes, the hero of the 1978 World Cup.

Or Gabriel Batistuta, one of Serie A's greatest-ever strikers.

Who is Argentina's most lethal attacker ever, though?

Let's take a look at the men leading their all-time goalscoring charts!