Mathys Tel reveals Harry Kane's influence on Tottenham transfer after Bayern Munich starlet seals deadline day loan move

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeMathys Tel reveals Harry Kane's influence on Tottenham transfer after Bayern Munich starlet seals deadline day loan moveH. KaneM. TelTottenhamBayern MunichTransfersPremier LeagueBundesligaMathys Tel has revealed how Harry Kane influenced his deadline day loan transfer to Tottenham from Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTel initially turned down SpursWas linked with a move to Man Utd and ArsenalUltimately made a U-turn , with Kane having a wordFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱