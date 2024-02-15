Key Mary Earps ‘difference' revealed by Man Utd boss Marc Skinner as he showers praise on England's No.1 - who is setting the standard for former Seattle Reign star Phallon Tullis-Joyce
England star Mary Earps is driving her Manchester United team-mate Phallon Tullis-Joyce to get even better, Red Devils boss Marc Skinner believes.
- Earps and Tullis-Joyce both praised by Skinner
- England's No.1 firmly first-choice at Man Utd
- But is also driving her team-mate to new levels