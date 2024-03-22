Why would Mary Earps want to stay at Man Utd? Lionesses star not the only one who needs to know Red Devils are moving in right direction

After battling Chelsea until the final day for the Women's Super League title last year, the club looks so far off the 'big three' right now

It’s March and Manchester United’s women’s team have very little to play for. The Women’s Super League title race got away from them some time ago, a Champions League place looks near-impossible to secure, their debut European campaign ended in the qualifying rounds and they’re out of the Continental Cup, too. With only the FA Cup remaining, and the semi-final draw giving them a very tough clash with Chelsea, some fans are already looking ahead to next season.

One of the biggest questions as that 2024-25 campaign looms is who will still be at the club. Head coach Marc Skinner has a deal that expires this summer and so do many of his players, none more significant than Mary Earps, England’s No.1 goalkeeper. The 30-year-old was subject of heavy interest from Arsenal last summer as she entered the final year of her contract, and the Gunners have been mentioned again throughout this season, along with looser links to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

However, reports have also suggested that Earps is open to staying at United. But as an extremely disappointing season for the club prepares to conclude, could the Red Devils really be capable of keeping her?