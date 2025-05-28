Marcus Rashford gets busy! Want-away Man Utd forward follows Barcelona & Lamine Yamal on Instagram with talks underway for Spanish champions to complete signing
Marcus Rashford is getting closer to joining Barcelona with talks already underway, while he has followed Lamine Yamal and the club on Instagram.
- Rashford linked with a summer move to Barca
- Talks to sign Man Utd star already in progress
- Englishman flirting with Catalans on social media