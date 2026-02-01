'Why should I join you now?' - Marc Guehi 'maybe felt let down' by Liverpool after deciding to join Man City instead

After a lengthy summer transfer saga involving Liverpool, Guehi ended up staying with Palace for the first half of the 2025-26 season, playing in the Eagles' maiden voyage into European football in the Conference League. However, he quickly became a target for Pep Guardiola after several defenders in the Spaniard's City squad suffered injuries, leaving to a shortage of available centre-backs.

With the likes of Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones all currently sidelined, Guehi made his debut in City's 2-0 victory over Wolves shortly after his arrival, though he wasn't available for the following Champions League win against Galatasaray due to registration rules.

The 25-year-old will have a fight on his hands for a starting XI place in the future once his injured team-mates are fit again, but he is expected to start most of City's upcoming matches as they attempt to make progress in four separate competitions.