Marc-Andre ter Stegen to join fellow Barcelona outcast and Paul Pogba at Monaco as talks begin over summer transfer
Marc-Andre ter Stegen may be the next big name after Ansu Fati and Paul Pogba to join Monaco this summer amid uncertainty around his Barcelona future.
- Ter Stegen in contact with Monaco over summer transfer
- Barcelona open to selling as they aim to cut wage bill
- Joan Garcia expected to be first-choice goalkeeper