This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Paul Pogba nears homecoming with Monaco confident of wrapping up quick deals for ex-Man Utd midfielder and Barcelona outcast Ansu Fati P. Pogba Monaco Transfers A. Fati Barcelona Ligue 1 LaLiga Monaco are aiming for a dramatic double swoop this summer, eyeing Paul Pogba as they move in on Barcelona outcast Ansu Fati. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pogba may be a Monaco player next week

French midfielder wants 2026 World Cup spot

Ligue 1 side still working on Fati move Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱