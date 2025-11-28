Getty Images Sport
Manuel Neuer defended over blunder against Arsenal as Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn gives verdict on crucial Champions League goals
Neuer involved in controversial opener and decisive third goal
Bayern goalkeeper endured a difficult evening during his side's 3-1 Champions League defeat to the English team, with two of the goals conceded drawing significant scrutiny. Kahn provided a detailed verdict on the critical moments, defending Neuer over a controversial opener but admitting the veteran made a "mistake" on the goal that effectively ended the contest.
Bayern Munich's unbeaten Champions League run came to an end at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, with the spotlight falling firmly on the performance of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer regarding key moments in the 3-1 defeat.
Arsenal took the lead in the 22nd minute following a corner kick. As the ball was delivered into the six-yard box, Neuer appeared to be impeded by an Arsenal player, preventing him from making a clean attempt to catch or punch the ball clear. Amid the confusion and contact, Jurrien Timber finished to put the hosts ahead.
While Lennart Karl briefly equalised for Bayern, Arsenal regained control in the second half through Noni Madueke in the 69th minute. The critical moment that sealed Bayern's fate arrived in the 77th minute. Gabriel Martinelli struck Arsenal's third goal after Neuer came rushing up the field to challenge him, only to be left in the Brazilian's dust.
Kahn argues Neuer was fouled for Timber goal
Kahn offered a robust defence of Neuer regarding the opening goal, arguing that the shot-stopper was the victim of a foul that went unpunished by the match officials and VAR.
Speaking to Sky, Kahn analysed the corner kick incident: "As a goalkeeper, you're focused on the player taking the corner. That means you can't see what's happening behind you. And if someone comes along at that exact moment and gives you even the slightest nudge or bumps into you, you lack the coordination you need to bring the corner down or punch it away."
Kahn expressed strong disdain for such tactics used against goalkeepers in the penalty area. "I hated those kinds of disguised attacks. Even a small nudge is enough to make you lose the necessary coordination with the ball. In my opinion, VAR should have intervened and awarded a foul and a free kick."
Bayern legend admits 'mistake' on Martinelli strike
While Kahn defended Neuer over the first goal, he was less forgiving in his assessment of the decisive third goal scored by Martinelli in the 77th minute. When asked directly if Neuer had committed an error that led to the goal, Kahn's response was blunt.
"Was that a mistake, yes or no? Yes, if that's how you want to see it, then it was a mistake," Kahn admitted, acknowledging that the German international should have done better in that defining moment.
Bayern Munich lack cutting edge despite possession
The defeat marked Bayern Munich's first loss in the Champions League group stage this season and dropped them to third place in the standings, three points behind new leaders Arsenal. Despite dominating possession with 55% of the ball and completing significantly more passes than their opponents, Bayern struggled to threaten the Arsenal goal consistently.
Kompany's side managed only two shots on target throughout the entire match, compared to Arsenal's eight, highlighting their issues in the final third against a disciplined Gunners defence. The result leaves Bayern level on 12 points with Inter Milan, making their final group fixtures crucial for securing a top seeding for the knockout phase.
What next for Bayern Munich and Manuel Neuer?
Following the defeat in London, Bayern Munich will look to bounce back in domestic competition. They face St. Pauli in the Bundesliga on Saturday, followed by a DFB-Pokal round of 16 clash against Union Berlin on December 4. Neuer will be expected to retain his place in goal as Bayern aim to return to winning ways.
