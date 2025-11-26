Bayern Munich player ratings vs Arsenal: Harry Kane is outshone by teenager Lennart Karl while Manuel Neuer shows his age as unbeaten run ends in Champions League

Bayern dominated possession in the early stages, but their weakness at defending set-pieces saw them fall behind midway through the first half as Timber headed in at the near post in front of Manuel Neuer. The Bundesliga champions battled back, however, and were level 10 minutes later when Karl finished first time from Serge Gnabry's cross.
It was all Arsenal after the break, though, and Neuer needed to be at his best to deny both Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice. However, he was powerless to stop Madueke from tapping in at the back post after Riccardo Calafiori picked him out shortly after coming off the bench. Fellow substitute Martinelli then made the game safe when he rounded Neuer miles out of his goal before stroking into an empty net.
GOAL rates Bayern's players from Emirates Stadium...