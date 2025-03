This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Manchester transfer battle! City & United tussling over £70m-rated Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton A. Wharton Manchester United Manchester City Transfers Crystal Palace Premier League Manchester City and Manchester United are both reported to be keen on Crystal Palace talent Adam Wharton ahead of the summer transfer window. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City & Utd linked with Wharton

Both clubs undergoing squad rebuild

Palace tipped to demand big money Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱