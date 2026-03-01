Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'Managers refused to look at me' - Michail Antonio says he had to 'swallow his ego' to find new club after horror car crash
Antonio sidelined for eight months following car crash
The Jamaica international saw his career stalled by a near-fatal car crash that left him with multiple leg fractures. After being released by the East London club in August following eight months without a senior appearance, the 35-year-old found that his top-flight pedigree was no longer a guaranteed ticket to a new contract.
The veteran forward has now secured a short-term move to Al-Sailiya until the end of the season, but the path to Qatar was paved with rejection and frustration. Despite his decade of dominance in the physical landscape of English football, Antonio revealed that his past achievements counted for little when clubs scrutinised his medical history. The striker admitted that he faced a significant battle not just with his physical recovery, but with the perception of his reliability within the professional game.
The struggle for recruitment and owner resistance
Speaking about the difficulties of the free agency market, Antonio highlighted a divide between coaching staff and those holding the purse strings at various clubs. Even when he managed to impress on the training pitch, the shadow of his high-speed accident loomed large over potential deals. "I've still got the qualities I had in the Premier League for the past 10 years," Antonio said in an interview to BBC. "It shows, because every single manager was putting a contract in front of me once I trained with them. But there were managers and clubs who refused to look at me because of what happened — the accident, the injury. Some owners went against it. In football, the manager can want you, but it's the owner's money."
This resistance forced the striker into a position he never expected to occupy after 10 years at the highest level. The requirement to undergo trials became a sticking point that tested his professional pride and his standing in the game. "My agent kept calling clubs, and the same thing happened — clubs wanted me to train first," he explained. "With the ego I had, I said 'I'm not coming to train. You've seen me play with Jamaica, you've seen my past 10 years. I shouldn't have to train to get a contract.' Clubs said 'if you don't train, we won't sign you'."
Swallowing pride to secure a future
Ultimately, the reality of his situation forced a change in perspective. After spending time maintaining his fitness with West Ham’s Under-21 side and sporadically featuring for the Jamaican national team, Antonio realized that his reputation alone would not suffice. "After staying at West Ham, training with the under-21s and going away with Jamaica again, my agent said 'you're going to have to train, prove your fitness.' I had to swallow my ego — that's how I ended up at Brentford. I trained with them for two weeks," he detailed regarding the shift in his approach.
The journey took a heartbreaking turn just as it seemed the Premier League would offer him a lifeline with the Bees. Antonio described the emotional toll of a late injury setback that derailed his return to the English top flight at the eleventh hour. "I was set to join with the Bees, but ended up tearing my calf on the day before signing," he said, reflecting on his devastation. Antonio spoke of "crying" and how he "laid in bed for two days" after the transfer fell through. A subsequent interest from Leicester City also evaporated, as he noted the Foxes "didn't want a relapse on their books."
A fresh start in Qatar and looking ahead
After a brief stint training with League One side Charlton Athletic to keep his sharpness, Antonio eventually decided to move away from the intensity of the English pyramid. His move to Al-Sailiya represents a chance to rebuild his match fitness in an environment that may be kinder to his recovering body than the relentless schedule of the domestic leagues. The forward is prioritizing minutes and health over long-term security as he looks toward the final chapters of his playing career.
For now, the man who once terrorized Premier League defenders is focused on the immediate task at hand in the Middle East, while keeping an eye on what may come when the European window reopens. "Whatever happens in the summer, happens," he admitted. "I need to focus on the first goal, playing games and being fit. If I stay fit, I'll perform and score goals. I feel like the best possibility of staying fit is out here rather than playing Tuesdays and Saturdays."
