'Managers refused to look at me' - Michail Antonio says he had to 'swallow his ego' to find new club after horror car crash

Speaking about the difficulties of the free agency market, Antonio highlighted a divide between coaching staff and those holding the purse strings at various clubs. Even when he managed to impress on the training pitch, the shadow of his high-speed accident loomed large over potential deals. "I've still got the qualities I had in the Premier League for the past 10 years," Antonio said in an interview to BBC. "It shows, because every single manager was putting a contract in front of me once I trained with them. But there were managers and clubs who refused to look at me because of what happened — the accident, the injury. Some owners went against it. In football, the manager can want you, but it's the owner's money."

This resistance forced the striker into a position he never expected to occupy after 10 years at the highest level. The requirement to undergo trials became a sticking point that tested his professional pride and his standing in the game. "My agent kept calling clubs, and the same thing happened — clubs wanted me to train first," he explained. "With the ego I had, I said 'I'm not coming to train. You've seen me play with Jamaica, you've seen my past 10 years. I shouldn't have to train to get a contract.' Clubs said 'if you don't train, we won't sign you'."