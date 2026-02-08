Man Utd preparing summer transfer swoop for £100m Sandro Tonali as Newcastle star eyed to fill Casemiro's boots

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United will be in that mix. Juventus are said to hold “concrete interest” in the former AC Milan star, as he is lined up for a return to his homeland, but the Red Devils are prepared to offer him an extended stay in English football.

Tonali is one of several options under consideration on the red half of Manchester. Nottingham Forest star Elliott Anderson is also being monitored, alongside fellow England international Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.

It is claimed that Manchester City have also had Tonali watched, with the Blues forever in the market for proven Premier League performers. If Newcastle were to be tempted into a sale, then a huge profit would be made on a player that they acquired for £55m ($75m) in 2023.

The Magpies have Tonali tied to a contract through to 2029, so his valuation will remain high. They have seen the likes of Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo move for nine-figure sums, with the expectation being that a similar fee would be required in order to prise an all-action performer away from Tyneside.

