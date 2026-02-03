Will Sandro Tonali follow Alexander Isak's path? Eddie Howe speaks out on Newcastle midfielder's future amid transfer links with Arsenal

The winter transfer window is often a time of panic and opportunism, but few Newcastle supporters would have expected to see their star midfielder’s name circulate in the final hours of trading. On Monday, reports claimed that Premier League title-chasers Arsenal were exploring a sensational swoop for Tonali.

The Gunners were known to be in the market for midfield reinforcements following a serious foot injury to Mikel Merino, which is expected to keep the Spaniard sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. However, the suggestion that Mikel Arteta’s side had made a late approach for Tonali caught the footballing world off guard. While sources at Newcastle swiftly dismissed the links as "rubbish" and the player’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, denied any contact with the London club, the mere existence of the rumour was enough to rattle nerves on Tyneside.

Speaking ahead of his side’s crucial Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City, Howe addressed the situation directly. While he sought to reassure fans, his admission that he is "not in control of everything" will do little to quell the underlying anxiety that Newcastle’s top talents remain vulnerable to the game's traditional superpowers.