Man Utd's six-point plan to win the Europa League and save their wretched season

Lifting the trophy would save Ruben Amorim's blushes and earn the Red Devils a ticket to the Champions League - here's how they can pull it off

Here's the thing about Manchester United. Even when they are out of both domestic cups, heading for their worst league finish since they were last relegated and supporters groups are urging people to wear black to mourn the club's death, there is still hope.

Everything might seem lost for Ruben Amorim's side amid dismal results, an injury crisis and fan discontent with both of their ownership groups, yet there is still the possibility that this historically awful season can end on a high by winning the Europa League.

Europe's second-tier competition has become the one thing left for United to fight for after Sunday's frustrating exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Fulham and a Premier League campaign that has yielded more defeats than wins and a goal difference of minus six. And despite their general malaise, the Red Devils have reason to be confident of going all the way to the final in Bilbao and lifting their first European trophy in eight years.

Article continues below

The Red Devils finished third in the 36-team League Phase and were the only team to remain unbeaten. Their path to the final is by no means easy, but nor is it a daunting one. It begins with Thursday's last-16 first leg at Real Sociedad, who are ninth in La Liga and reeling from a 4-0 thrashing by Barcelona. If they can get past the Basque side, they would likely face Lyon (sixth in Ligue 1) in the quarter-finals, with Athletic Club, Fenerbahce, Rangers or Roma lying in wait in the semis.

So forget the doom and gloom, as there is still a good chance of United tasting European glory in May and earning a ticket back into the Champions League, relieving their deep financial problems in the process. Here, then, is GOAL's six-point plan for United to lift the Europa League and save their season...