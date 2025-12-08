Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Man Utd could still profit from Mason Greenwood as Marseille mull over eye-watering €100m transfer offer from Saudi Pro League
Golden Boot winner: Greenwood has thrived in France
United allowed Greenwood to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis in the summer of 2024. He had spent much of the previous season on loan at Getafe in Spain. Another fresh start was embraced when the opportunity to head for France materialised.
A productive debut campaign was enjoyed at Stade Velodrome, with Golden Boot honours shared in Ligue 1 with Ballon d’Or-winning Paris Saint-Germain superstar Ousmane Dembele as both men found the target on 21 occasions.
Greenwood has reached double figures again this term, netting 11 times across all competitions in 2025-26. His performances continue to attract admiring glances from afar, even if Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is not always entirely happy with what he sees.
Huge transfer offer: Neom table bid for Greenwood
Leading clubs from across Europe, including the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, are said to have seen Greenwood register on their recruitment radar. Big-spending teams in the Middle East are also monitoring his progress.
According to Fichajes, that interest has been formalised ahead of the January transfer window. They claim that Neom Sports Club have put a nine-figure offer to Marseille. They want to “finalise his signing as soon as possible”, with the terms tabled considered to highlight how serious they are.
They have seen Greenwood register 10 goals and four assists across his Ligue 1 outings this season, helping Marseille to challenge for the title. He has also impressed in Champions League action, registering one goal and an assist in elite European competition.
Neom are said to be impressed by Greenwood’s “consistency in high-pressure situations”. They view him as an ideal candidate to “lead their attack”. They are willing to give the former United winger “a leading role from day one” and are “prepared to compete with any team” that enters the race for a much sought-after signature.
Man Utd clause: Red Devils due half of any fee
Neom Sports Club believe that signing a player of Greenwood’s ilk would be a “huge step in their quest to gain international prominence”. They are piecing together an ambitious project in a bid to rival the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.
The terms on offer for Greenwood are also considered to be appealing to Marseille. As they will have to hand over half of any fee to Premier League giants United - due to a clause inserted in his contract - the opportunity to raise 50m (£44m/$58m) is said to be “one of the most attractive offers in the current market”.
They accept that losing Greenwood would be a “sporting blow”, but bringing in big money for him would “allow them to strengthen several positions and plan for a competitive future”. Those at Old Trafford would also welcome a cash injection during the winter window of 2026.
What next? Greenwood mulling over his options
Marseille are reported to have an “open stance” when it comes to talks about Greenwood’s future, with progress on that front expected in the coming days. Fichajes claim that discussions are “nearing a decisive point”.
There is, however, acknowledgement that Greenwood has become “one of the major players in the market” and that teams in Europe are likely to join the transfer chase were he to be made available by Marseille. The player himself is said to be “weighing his options”.
Greenwood is working on a five-year contract with Marseille that is due to run until the summer of 2029. That means the French outfit are under no pressure to sell and can demand the highest possible fee. Their resolve is being tested by Neom, with interested observers in Manchester waiting to discover how an intriguing January window plays out in the south of France.
