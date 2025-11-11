Getty/ITV
Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney clarifies whether he will join 2025 I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! cast & follow in footsteps of wife Coleen
Packed schedule: Why Rooney has never appeared on I'm A Celeb
Rooney has never previously been in a position to accept an offer from ITV due to his commitments in professional football. After representing the likes of United and Everton as a player, he moved into coaching with Derby when retiring in 2021. He has since spent time in the dugout with D.C. United, Birmingham and Plymouth.
He was calling the shots at Home Park when Coleen headed Down Under in 2024 - leaving him watching on from afar as she was subjected to Bushtucker Trials. Rooney left that role in December 2024 and has since returned to punditry duty with Match of the Day and Amazon Prime.
Angryginge & Aitch: Rooney would have fun in Australian jungle
He could now be lured to Oz, having seen what his wife had to go through, with close friends Angryginge and Aitch reported to be among the contestants being lined up for an I’m A Celeb stint in 2025. Rooney is, however, adamant that he will not be heading to New South Wales on this occasion.
Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, he said of potentially joining YouTube star and passionate United fan Angryginge in the jungle: “I spoke to him last night and he was still in England so I don't know if he is… No, Ginge is a great lad and I've seen who's linked as well, so if he is in there I'm sure he'll be really entertaining. If he's in it and Aitch is in it as well, I'm gutted that I didn't go in because I think the three of us could have been real fun in there.
“I'd be all right with the food situation, but I get bored and some of the challenges, you know, the snakes and there was one a few years ago with the big ostrich. I wouldn't like that. I love the show and obviously Coleen was in it last year and maybe at some point but not this year, unfortunately.”
Would Rooney like to appear on I'm A Celeb?
Rooney has previously said of stepping out of his comfort zone and into the world of reality TV: “Definitely not Strictly! I can’t dance. But, no, (I’m A Celebrity) is something I would never say no to, of course.
“I think I said on the after show when Coleen was in the jungle, that was the one we’ve always watched and the one we both said if there was anything we’d do it’d be that. So, you never know in the future, but I’ve got other things I’m looking at at the minute.”
Coleen is benefitting from her time in Australia, having won a new legion of followers, with one of the most famous WAGs in English football now considered to boast greater marketing appeal than her legendary husband.
Celebrity and PR expert Chad Teixeira has told Metro: “If she continues to play her cards right, the next five years could see her earning up to £40 million across various ventures. She’s no longer just ‘Wayne Rooney’s wife’ - she’s a brand in her own right.”
Punditry & Disney documentary: Rooney's immediate future
That rise to prominence has allowed the Rooneys to sign a reported £10m ($13m) deal with Disney+ for an ‘At Home With’ documentary series. Wayne will be stepping in front of the cameras there, with an insider telling OK!: “They could be bigger than not just the Beckhams, but the Kardashians. Obviously, Wayne’s work as a manager hasn’t gone as they’d have hoped, but they’re seeing this as a new chapter. There’s been so many rumours and so much drama around them, they’re going to set the record straight on a few things too.”
With that production still to come, and match coverage duty to contend with during the current Premier League campaign and 2026 World Cup, it looks like being at least 12 months before Wayne considers a bid to better Coleen’s efforts on I’m A Celeb.
