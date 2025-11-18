Man Utd learn current price tag for long-term target billed as Casemiro replacement in problem part of the pitch

United spent heavily in the last transfer window following a nightmare 2024-25 campaign, which saw them go trophyless and finish 15th in the Premier League. Amorim wanted to bolster his attack after the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund failed miserably last year.

Accordingly, they signed star attackers such as Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, Matheus Cunha from Wolves, and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. They also bolstered the goalkeeping position by replacing Andre Onana with Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

One more position Amorim wanted to strengthen was the midfield, and he even eyed a move for Brighton's Carlos Baleba, but his £115 million ($153m) price tag proved too steep. So far in the new season, Amorim has used captain Bruno Fernandes in a holding role alongside Casemiro, with Cunha, Mbeumo or Mason Mount filling the two No.10 slots behind lone striker Sesko. But the Portuguese coach is still eager to sign a midfield specialist to protect the defence.