Man Utd in talks to sign Bayern youngster Mathys Tel as striker wants playing time assurances from German giants

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeMan Utd in talks to sign Bayern youngster Mathys Tel as striker wants playing time assurances from German giantsManchester UnitedMathys TelTransfersBayern MunichBundesligaPremier LeagueManchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich wonderkid Mathys Tel in the next transfer window.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd interested in signing Bayern's TelTel frustrated with limited opportunities at BayernJoined Bayern from Rennes in 2022