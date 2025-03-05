This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manchester United v Fulham - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

More misery for Man Utd! Harry Maguire & Manuel Ugarte set to miss Europa League trip to Real Sociedad as Ruben Amorim dealt frustrating double injury blow

Manchester UnitedH. MaguireM. UgarteReal Sociedad vs Manchester UnitedEuropa LeagueR. Amorim

Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are set to miss Manchester United's Europa League last-16 first leg tie at Real Sociedad in a blow to Ruben Amorim.

  • Maguire and Ugarte set to miss Sociedad trip
  • Another frustrating blow for Amorim
  • Multiple other first-team players injured
