Fed-up Man Utd bosses demand explanation from referees' chief after becoming 'increasingly frustrated' with controversial decisions
Man Utd vent fury over referee decisions
The club has faced several controversial decisions, with many feeling that VAR rulings have consistently gone against them this season, impacting crucial match outcomes. And the club have decided to take official steps, according to the Daily Mail. Boss Ruben Amorim is not believed to be involved in the decision, but has vocalised the team's frustrations throughout the season, commenting after one match: "Three times this season we feel injustice. We need to be tougher in these situations, but at the same time, the referees should be consistent in their decisions."
Key incidents enrage United
One of the most notable and admitted errors of the season came during the 3-1 defeat by Brentford. Bees defender Nathan Collins avoided a red card despite hauling down Bryan Mbeumo when he had a clear goal-scoring opportunity inside the box. Referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty and showed a yellow card, a decision VAR confirmed, explaining Mbeumo was not in control of the ball.
This explanation was widely debated, and it was later understood that PGMOL chief Howard Webb acknowledged this was an error and Collins should have been dismissed. And in the match against Arsenal, which United lost 1-0 in August, there was more anger. In the build-up to Arsenal's winning goal, there was a foul on Mason Mount which was not called.
In the draw with West Ham, former United player Aaron Wan-Bissaka avoided a second yellow card and a red for a late, sliding challenge on Patrick Dorgu, just moments after being booked for a studs-up challenge on Mason Mount. Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett criticised the decision to let play continue, stating he would "like him to review the two Wan-Bissaka challenges, particularly the last one. On a yellow card, you put in a reckless challenge, he should have had a second yellow followed by the red".
The away match against Wolves earlier this month also highlighted perceived inconsistencies in handball decisions. In the first half, a shot from Amad Diallo struck Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou's arm in the penalty area, but neither the on-field referee nor VAR intervened. This incident was not given as a penalty, a decision Mark Clattenburg and other analysts believe was a missed intervention by VAR. Later in the same match, a penalty was awarded for a similar incident involving another Wolves defender, leading to fan and club frustration over application of the handball law.
TV pundits bemoan standards
Premier League all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer weighed in on the Brentford decision, stating, “That was a clear red card. The decision was awful... Collins should definitely have been sent off. No question. United suffered for it, having to face 11 men, and the game swung from that moment".
And former Arsenal striker Ian Wright stated earlier this season: "This is the highest level of football and we do not have the highest level of referees. When will the Premier League bring the best refs into the so-called best league in the world? Because, at the moment, with this level of referees, we're nowhere near it. Nowhere near it."
Ex-Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham midfielder Tim Sherwood has also spoken on the issue, saying: "Fans and managers need to come together and strike in terms of voicing all our frustrations on the quality of referees."
PGMOL promise to improve standards
Last year the referees' governing body introduced several initiatives to refine the use of the VAR and improve decision-making speed and accuracy. Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) is in full operation this season after being introduced in April of last season. This technology uses optical player tracking and generates virtual graphics to make offside decisions faster and more consistent, reducing the average check time significantly. Referees now use the stadium's public address system to explain their final decisions after an on-field review has changed the original decision. This improves transparency for fans in the stadium and at home, as the audio is also broadcast. A dedicated social media account also provides real-time facts and explanations for key VAR decisions during matches. Officials have received updated guidance on specific areas such as holding in the penalty area during set pieces, with a directive to penalise offences more consistently. And a new "Captains Only" approach aims to limit player interaction with referees to just the team captains.
