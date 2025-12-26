Man Utd consider shock James Garner reunion for January transfer window as manager Ruben Amorim plots midfield revamp

In a new report from the Daily Mail, United are deciding whether to launch a cut-price move for Garner, who emerged through the club’s youth system in 2019 before joining David Moyes’ Everton three years later.

Garner has been one of Everton’s standout performers this season, with the 24-year-old having played a key role in the Toffees’ 1-0 victory over United in the Premier League on 24 November.

And it is reportedly both Garner’s eye-catching displays - alongside the fact that his current Everton terms expire at the end of the season - which has led United to consider an attempt to lure him back to Old Trafford next month.

Discussing his brilliant run of form which has seen him lead from the front for Everton in 2025-26, Garner said earlier this month: “I think [playing as a senior midfielder] comes quite naturally, to be fair. I'm quite a quiet leader. I've been captain pretty much every single place I've been at, coming through the youth teams, so it comes quite naturally to me.

"Hopefully I can bring the lads along and whoever I end up playing with in midfield, I'm sure I can help them and they can help me.”

Everton have the option to extend Garner’s contract by a further 12 months, though they have opened discussions with his representatives as they look to tie him down to a longer deal.