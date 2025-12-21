Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim reveals 'perfect' transfer target for January as he lifts lid on window plan

United are widely believed to have prioritised signing a new defensive midfielder ahead of the January transfer window opening on New Year’s Day.

In a new story from The Guardian, the 20-time champions have reportedly added Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves, Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams to their shortlist.

Amorim’s side were also interested in landing Brighton and Hove Albion ace Carlos Baleba in the summer, but withdrew from negotiations after being put off by the Cameroon international’s reported £100 million valuation.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom confirmed in October that United were keen to sign Baleba, telling The Argus: “There was interest from Manchester United, and we said that he wasn't available this summer and they went away. So we've had many bigger sagas in the past. But Carlos Baleba, his improvement has been immense. Massively important player to this football club, and just delighted that he's with us for this season.”