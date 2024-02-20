Time has come for Man Utd to cash in on misfiring Marcus Rashford - replacing Kylian Mbappe at PSG could be the perfect transfer for all involved

The 26-year-old has reached his ceiling at Old Trafford after nine years in the first team, and a switch to France could suit all parties

"I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream," Marcus Rashford told Manchester United's official website after signing a new five-year contract last July. "That same passion, pride and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt, and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead. As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of."

That deal saw Rashford become the highest-paid player at Old Trafford, on a reported £370,000-per-week, and was a reward for his first 30-goal season in the iconic red jersey. He finally appeared to be fulfilling his potential under Erik ten Hag and United broke their wage structure once again in order to secure his long-term future.

But in the space of just eight months, Rashford has broken his promise to the fans. He's managed just five goals in 30 appearances so far in 2023-24, and looks a shadow of the player who inspired United's surge back into the top-four.

Rashford's shocking decline cannot be dismissed as merely a blip either. The England international made his senior debut for the Red Devils almost 10 years ago, and has since developed a reputation as a streaky player, with prolific bursts always followed by disappointing lulls.

In truth, United don't really have any need for Rashford anymore; he's used up all of his nine lives and is no longer worthy of special treatment as the club's current longest-serving academy graduate. As fate would have it, Paris Saint-Germain are currently in the market for new forward as Kylian Mbappe edges closer to joining Real Madrid, and Rashford is reportedly on their list of potential targets.

United should jump at the chance if PSG do indeed table a formal bid in the summer, not least because his market value is dropping with each passing game - but it's a move that Rashford should also be pushing for himself.